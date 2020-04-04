HOROWITZ--Gedale B. The Partners and employees of Salomon Brothers and its successor firms are saddened with the passing of Dale Horowitz. He was a contributor to our firm and the securities industry in numerous ways. He stood for the highest ethical standards and was committed to upholding them during his 60 year career in the industry. He was Chairman or a Member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the U.S. Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, the Public Securities Association and the Securities Industry Association where he generously gave of his time and wisdom. He was a mentor to many people of the younger generation with whom he came into contact and left an extraordinary legacy of achievements. We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Ruth and Michael, Seth and Linda and their children. Tom Strauss on behalf of the Salomon Brothers' family



