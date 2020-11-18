FREEMAN--Herbert. Died November 15, 2020. He was an IEEE computer pioneer who designed SPEEDAC, the first digital computer for Sperry Gyroscope, a professor of computer engineering at NYU, RPI and Rutgers, and founder of Maptext Inc. He won a Guggenheim among other honors for his work in computer graphics, and held prominent positions in IFIP, IAPR, ACM and IEEE. Survived by loving wife Joan, predeceased by son Robert, survived by daughters, Susan, Nancy (Ken) Supowit, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Bechek, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Michael (Gabriela) Sleppin.





