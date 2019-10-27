BACAL--Jules. Was born September 7, 1934 to parents Jacques Bacal and Vera Apter. Jules (aka Joe, Dad, Paki, Stubby and Beau) graduated from William & Mary College. He served as an officer in the United States Marine Corp. He began his career as a copywriter and worked his way up to Senior Vice President and Associate Creative Director of the Benton & Bowles advertising agency. In 1978, he started his own advertising agency, Griffin-Bacal, with his friend and business partner Tom Griffin. GBI quickly became one of pioneers of kids marketing with clients such as Hasbro, Milton Bradley and Kenner. He also co-founded Sunbow Productions which produced many of the iconic animated television shows of the 1980's including Transformers, G.I. Joe and My Little Pony as well as the Peabody Award winning educational children's series "The Great Space Coaster." After retiring from advertising, Joe devoted himself to poetry, participating in poetry slams around Manhattan. At the age of 80, he wrote and produced a film about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's entitled "The Way I Remember It." Sadly, at the same time, he was also beginning his own battle with this tragic disease. Joe loved the creative process, conversation and laughter, movies, tennis and magical vacations in a Tuscan villa with his family and friends. He leaves behind four children (Jay, Karen, Ian and Matthew), seven grandchildren (Corey, Shauna, Connor, Daniel, Chase, Alessandra, and James), numerous wonderful friends and the love of his life, his spouse and soulmate Anne Newman Bacal. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CaringKind, the Heart of Alzheimer's Caregiving (caringkindnyc.org)
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019