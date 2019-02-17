AMES--Oakes. Oakes Ames, Age 87, died of Parkinson's Disease on February 12, 2019 at his home in Stowe, Vermont, where he received exceptional, loving care from his son Stephen and wife Heidi, and their children. Oakes was born in Boston, MA, attended Milton Academy, Harvard University, class of 1953, and received his Ph.D. in experimental nuclear physics from John Hopkins University in 1957. He began his teaching career as an Assistant Professor of Physics at Princeton University, before moving to Stony Brook University, New York, where he ultimately became Chairman of the Physics Department. From 1974 until 1988, Oakes served as President of Connecticut College. He led the College through the challenging economic climate of the 1970's, and returned to New York in 1990, where he dedicated himself to environmental work and research in energy conservation. He became a supporter and board member of Environmental Advocates of New York for more than 20 years. Oakes was one of the founding members of Audubon New York's State Board and served there until 2012. Always gentle, thoughtful, and kind, and often with a twinkle in his eye, Oakes had many interests beyond his professional career. A lover of music, he was an accomplished pianist throughout his life, taking lessons into his 86th year. He is survived by his beloved wife Louise Kimball Ames, four adult children: Geoffrey (Connie) of Lafayette, CO; Michael (Enid) of Lyndeborough, NH; Stephen (Heidi) of Morrisville, VT; and Zoe Jax Kimball of Portland, OR; three siblings Edward of Riverdale, NY, Olivia Ames Hoblitzelle of Cambridge, MA and Joanie of West Tisbury, MA. and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Gifts in Oakes' memory can be sent to Connecticut College, Environmental Advocates, or Audubon New York.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019