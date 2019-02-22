Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY WOLPERT. View Sign

WOLPERT--Stanley Albert, 91, author and professor, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died unexpectedly and peacefully on February 19. The son of Nathan and Frances Wolpert, he attended Brooklyn Technical High School, The New York State Maritime Academy, CCNY, and the University of Pennsylvania where he pursued South Asia Studies, becoming a renowned historian of India. He published 15 books, including four novels, and was Editor in Chief of the Encyclopedia of India. His devotion to teaching earned him the gratitude and affection of thousands of students over the course of his 59 year teaching career. He taught his last seminar at 90. He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 65 years, his sons Daniel and Adam and daughters-in- law Debra and Katy, and his adored grandchildren Sam, Max and Sabine.



