HANDELMAN--William R. William R. Handelman, of New Rochelle, NY on August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Helene K. Handelman z''l, loving father of Russell J. Handelman, Kenneth J. Handelman (Karen A. Siclari) and Nina H. Van Dam. Proud grandfather of Madeleine R. Van Dam, Kelsey L. Handelman, Danielle B. Van Dam, Ryan M. Handelman, Jack W. Van Dam and Marley R. Van Dam. His lifelong dedication to his community included years of devoted service to Temple Israel of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Public Library Foundation. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to those two organizations.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 20, 2019