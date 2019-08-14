|
Rachael Eyer
PEORIA - Rachael Michelle Eyer, 41, of Peoria, passed away at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at OFS St Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born Jan. 11, 1978 in Denver, CO the daughter of Donald and Mary Miller Hazellief. She married Daniel Eyer March 22, 2011 in Peoria.
Rachael is survived by her husband of eight years; her children, Michaela Hazellief of Glasgow, KY, Daniel Eyer II of Parma, MI, Aprille Eyer of Peoria, Darrell Thomas of Muskogee, OK, Samuel Eyer of Peoria; her father, Donald Hazellief of Glasgow, KY; one brother, Jason Hazellief of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; one aunt, Carla Miller of Peoria; and one uncle, Jeff (Jean) Miller of Chesapeake, VA.
She was preceded in death by her mother and one brother, Michael Shelton.
Rachael worked at Hy-Vee in customer service.
She is a member of First Norwood Mennonite Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug.16, 2019 at Remmert Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at First Norwood Mennonite Church. Pastor Rick Hiatt and Rev Dr. Johannes Christian will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals of Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019