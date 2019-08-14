Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
First Norwood Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael Eyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael Eyer


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachael Eyer Obituary
Rachael Eyer
PEORIA - Rachael Michelle Eyer, 41, of Peoria, passed away at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at OFS St Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born Jan. 11, 1978 in Denver, CO the daughter of Donald and Mary Miller Hazellief. She married Daniel Eyer March 22, 2011 in Peoria.
Rachael is survived by her husband of eight years; her children, Michaela Hazellief of Glasgow, KY, Daniel Eyer II of Parma, MI, Aprille Eyer of Peoria, Darrell Thomas of Muskogee, OK, Samuel Eyer of Peoria; her father, Donald Hazellief of Glasgow, KY; one brother, Jason Hazellief of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; one aunt, Carla Miller of Peoria; and one uncle, Jeff (Jean) Miller of Chesapeake, VA.
She was preceded in death by her mother and one brother, Michael Shelton.
Rachael worked at Hy-Vee in customer service.
She is a member of First Norwood Mennonite Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug.16, 2019 at Remmert Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at First Norwood Mennonite Church. Pastor Rick Hiatt and Rev Dr. Johannes Christian will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals of Peoria.
To view Rachael's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.