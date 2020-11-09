1/
Janet Swearer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swearer, Janet
Janet Swearer passed away on November 6, 2020 in Northfield MN at the age of 90. She was born in Buffalo, NY on October 19, 1930 and graduated from the Albright Fine Art Academy and the Rhode Island School of Design. Jan was married to Howard Swearer, President of Brown University, who died in 1991, had 3 sons, Nick, Randy, and Rick, two daughter-in-laws, Diane and Joan, and 4 grandchildren, Julia, Keeney, Mira, and Avery. She was an accomplished artist who exhibited widely and shared her creativity and passion for life with all of those around her. She will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved