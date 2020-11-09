Swearer, Janet

Janet Swearer passed away on November 6, 2020 in Northfield MN at the age of 90. She was born in Buffalo, NY on October 19, 1930 and graduated from the Albright Fine Art Academy and the Rhode Island School of Design. Jan was married to Howard Swearer, President of Brown University, who died in 1991, had 3 sons, Nick, Randy, and Rick, two daughter-in-laws, Diane and Joan, and 4 grandchildren, Julia, Keeney, Mira, and Avery. She was an accomplished artist who exhibited widely and shared her creativity and passion for life with all of those around her. She will be deeply missed.



