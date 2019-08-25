|
Braxton Luther Combs July 4, 1923 August 19, 2019 We celebrate the life of Rev. Braxton Luther "Brack" Combs who passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family. With Marge, beloved wife of 72 years, Braxton touched the lives of thousands through their compassionate ministry, both in the US and abroad. Cherished husband, father, grandfather, Minister, mentor, colleague and friend, Braxton was also an artist, activist, scholar, musician, and superlative taco chef. Born on July 4, 1923 to Oklahoma Methodist Preacher, James Manuel Combs and Floy Odessa (Cranfill) Combs, Braxton served 5 years as a US Naval Officer in World War II in the Asian corridor, and retired as Lieutenant JG. While obtaining BS/MS degrees in Physics/Math/Education at Oklahoma State University, Braxton and Marge met in an Art class and they married the following year. Just before starting at Oklahoma University where he was accepted for Law School, Braxton followed a Divine call to Ministry that led them to California via seminary at Perkins/SMU in Dallas, Texas. He joined the California-Nevada United Methodist Conference (UMC) in 1956. Alongside Marge, Braxton was driven to cultivate a sense of community, wherever his ministry went -- from 11 UMC parish assignments (spanning 32 years 6 years at Holy Cross UMC, Stockton), a stint in the Peace Corps in Morocco/Tunisia, a year in Paris with the Ecumenical Institute (ICA), a year in East London serving two Methodist Churches, and multiple service missions in the U.S., Mexico and Wales to welcoming numerous students from around the globe into their home and hearts, including Rev. Henry Oputa from Nigeria and many others. As a balance to that communal focus, Braxton pursued the path of the Christ-centered Contemplative in his work with Taize and the Catholic Sisters of Mercy, Burlingame, CA, and was a founding member of the Mercy Associates. After retiring to Stockton, Braxton and Marge remained active with Holy Cross UMC, Stockton Peace & Justice Network, Stockton Food Bank, and Mercy Associates of the Central Valley. They became Certified Reiki Masters and regularly visited hospitals and hospices to perform healing prayers on patients and staff. In his early 90's, Braxton's ministry refocused on Devotional Prayer which he practiced daily from home. Predeceased by his parents and brother, James M. Combs, Jr., Braxton is survived by his brother, Dr. John Combs; wife, Margaret Anne "Marge" (Love) Combs; four children, Lee (Vera), Lindy, Annie (Martin Brookes), and Mary (Doug Briggs); five grandchildren, Crystal (Micah Rabwin) and Rick Combs (Katie Farrell), and Clarke Braxton, Spencer, and Miles Briggs; one great-grandchild, Dylan Rabwin-Combs; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and families, all of whom Braxton and Marge lovingly consider extended family. Braxton's life intention was to study, embody and share the Word of Jesus Christ and His Grace-given gifts of Forgiveness, Love and Acceptance. Please celebrate with us his life's blessed fulfillment! His Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1pm at Holy Cross Church, 1200 West Hammer Lane, Stockton, CA 95209. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask for contributions to "The Love Fund", a fund for Stockton's neediest, or "The Children's Hope", funding a community center and school for the disabled in Uganda, with donations gratefully accepted through Holy Cross UMC, 1200 West Hammer Lane, Stockton, CA 95209.
Published in The Record on Aug. 25, 2019