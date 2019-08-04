|
|
Rose Marie McDowell
- - Rose Marie McDowell passed away peacefully July 21, 2019 surrounded by her close family.
Born Rose Marie Krmpotic in McGill Nevada on October 23, 1928, Granny Rose" as known by her friends and family, grew up attending White Pine schools where she met her husband of seventy-two years Jim McDowell. In 1954 Jim and Rose moved their family to Sparks Nevada after the closing of the copper mines in eastern Nevada.
Rose worked in the medical profession most of her adult life around the Reno/Sparks area and was the "go to" person at Sierra Nevada Cardiologist having worked there for thirty plus years. She was one of the original employees and retired at the age of eighty-one.
Rose is survived by her husband Jim McDowell, daughter Kathy McDowell, son John McDowell (Genese), grandson Jason Aufdermaur (Carrie), granddaughter Mandi Venturacci (Daniel), grandson David McDowell (Lindsey), and six great grandchildren.
At the request of Rose, no services will be held.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019