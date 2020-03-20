|
|
Andrew Benson 1989—2020
Andrew Benson, 31, of Plainfield, IL passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born February 26, 1989 in Rockford, IL the son of Julie A. Benson. Andrew was the owner of CenterPoint Contracting, a business he established in 2019. He took tremendous pride in his work and was a selfless man. Andrew enjoyed going to the lake, fishing and travel. Above all he loved his son, Logan. He was a true friend to many and left his mark wherever he went.
Survived by his beloved son, Logan; grandparents, LaVern & Jane Neff; aunts and uncles, Jeff & Beth Benson, Blair & Kathy Neff; girlfriend, Gina Kasper. Predeceased by his mother, Julie A. Benson and cousin, Matthew Benson. This accident has taken two of our beloved grandsons.
Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Private inurnment at Cherry Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cherry Valley Cemetery Association in care of David White, 8931 Sultana Court Cherry Valley, IL 61016. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020