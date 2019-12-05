|
MARK WILLIAMS MONSON
1956 ~ 2019
Mark Williams Monson died suddenly on December 1, 2019. He was born February 15, 1956 in Salt Lake City, son of Robert Lazelle Monson and Frances Williams. He attended Highland High School and the University of Utah and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Mark enjoyed his work as a real estate appraiser and had many professional contacts that became good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Holly; his daughter, Sydney (Dee) Evans and grandsons Clay and Beau; son, Matthew; his mother, Frances; sisters Marilyn (Rich) Kirkham; Sherri Monson; and Claudia (Steve) Moulton; brother Brian (Heidi) Monson and several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service to honor Mark on Saturday, December 7 at 4 p.m. at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Boulevard in Cottonwood Heights.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019