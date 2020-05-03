|
Jewel Ann Bergan-Brumbaugh
Jewel died March 31, 2020 in College Station, TX, due to COVID-19. Born in Wenatchee WA in 1939, and was Apple Blossom Queen in 1957. Jewel married former Everett baseball star Herb Anderson & with children Christy, Curt, and Brooke began a life of travel and rich experiences she eagerly embraced. Returning to Seattle, Jewel married L.B. 'Mike' Zylstra in 1976, adding two daughters, Nancy & Wendy, moving to a houseboat they called 'Edward' on Lake Union to build, travel, enjoy great food & sailing Puget Sound in their 24' Catalina sailboat. Jewel could sew, cook, or build anything, learned to weld and rebuild a VW engine, wrote memoirs and family histories, and had the gift of making a friend wherever she went. She also returned in midlife to UW to pursue Women's Studies, gaining lifelong 'sisters of the heart.' But Jewel's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Later, known as 'Gramma Blue' (she only wore Royal Blue) Jewel lived in SHAG sr housing near older sister Laura Ramsey, joining daughter Chris (Jim) in College Station TX in March 2018 after Laura's death. Jewel contracted coronavirus after moving to assisted living in TX, passing in ICU a week later. Jewel shone her light on so many, and will continue to live in the hearts of all she touched.
A Celebration of Life gathering in Seattle is planned when feasible. Contact Chris Mabe or Brooke Strommen for more info.
