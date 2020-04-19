|
Willa Lim Lee
In Loving Memory of Willa Lim Lee born March 7, 1960 who unexpectedly passed away on March 29, 2020 from COVID-19. She will be greatly missed by many families and friends. Willa graduated from Franklin High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Washington. She worked for Verax Biomedical as a Trainer Director for more than 20 years. She was greatly loved by her colleagues across the United States. Willa is preceded by her parents Albert and Susie Lee. She is survived by her brothers William and Raymond Lee.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020