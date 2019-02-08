James Eugene Broadwell January 15, 1921 - June 22, 2018 James Eugene ("Gene") Broadwell, 97, passed away peacefully in Palo Alto, Ca. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1942 with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1944 he earned a Master of Science degree in aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, having been sent to Caltech for special training while in the Army Air Forces. In 1952, he earned a Ph.D. in aeronautical engineering from the University of Michigan.

Gene served in the United States Army Air Forces from 1942 through 1946, working on aircraft engine design and development at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio. There, he met his future wife, Edith ("Edie") Merriman. They were married in October, 1943.

At Georgia Tech, he was a member of Pi Tau Sigma, Honorary Mechanical Engineering Fraternity and of the Phi Kappa Phi Honorary Scholastic Society. He was elected to the Georgia Tech Engineering Hall of Fame in 2014. At both Caltech and the University of Michigan, he was a member of Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society.

In 1987, he was elected to the National Academy of Engineering (Aerospace) "For contributions to the understanding and management of turbulent mixing with application to chemical laser design."

Gene worked at TRW, in the aerospace industry in southern California for many years while living in Palos Verdes, CA. He is the author of numerous scientific papers, often with colleagues at TRW and at Caltech. He was a research scientist at both Caltech and Stanford.

Some of his many papers can be found at these websites: https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/2004743663_J_E_Broadwell,

http://worldcat.org/identities/lccn-no90012909/, https://scinapse.io/authors/2292655782

Edie, Gene's wife of 75 years, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2018, only one month before Gene's passing. They both had been living at Sunrise Senior Living in Palo Alto. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Gene and Edie in their last years.

The Broadwells are survived by their three daughters, Ann Broadwell (Thomas R. Adams) of Burlingame, California, Susan Broadwell Schwimmer (John Schwimmer) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Kathy Broadwell (Ken Chiles), of Poway, California. They are also survived by their grandson, Nathan Broadwell Schwimmer (Anne Driscoll) and their two great-granddaughters, Norah and Nina Schwimmer, all of Scottsdale, Arizona, and by Edie's sister, Bonnie Walter and sister-in-law, Jayne Merriman, both of LaGrange, Indiana.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary