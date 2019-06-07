Jerome Kirk (Born 4/3/23 – Died 1/29/19) Jerome Kirk, a world re-knowned kinetic sculptor, passed away on January 29, 2019 at his home in Oakland, California surrounded by close friends and family after a nine - month downward slope with cancer. He was 95 years old.

Jerome was a genuinely remarkable man and a deeply dedicated artist. He served in WWII and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His life story was highlighted in Ashley James' 30- minute documentary "Kirk" which first premiered at the Buck Foundation "Art and Science" Conference in Novato, California in 2015.

Jerome Kirk is survived by his four children - David Kirk of Bellingham, WA/Guy Kirk and his wife, Darla Kirk, of Visalia, CA/Renee Germaine of Liverpool, UK and Maya Kirk of Taos, NM/ five grandchildren – Brian, Clay, Lance, Dane, Niko, and six great grandchildren. He married his third wife, Janet Kunze in 1994 and remained good friends after their divorce in 2001.



"Kirk" is currently showing at the Sonoma County Art Museum as part of its Kinetic Art and Artists series.

A Jerome Kirk retrospective show at the Erickson Fine Art Gallery in Healdsburg, CA is planned for October.

