Resources More Obituaries for Monica Olsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Monica Olsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Monica Olsen Aug 3, 1933 - Feb 7, 2019 In the early hours of the morning on February 7, 2019, Monica Olsen passed away peacefully at a very young 85. Monica Margret Dundon was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 3, 1933 to John and Loretto Dundon.



She met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Olsen, while studying at Madison University. They eloped to California, and after the first mild winter, they were convinced that there was no need to ever move back to the Midwest. While Chuck was enrolled in a master's program at UC Berkeley, Monica taught special-education. Their three children, Barbara, Stan and David, brought much joy into their lives. In 1961, they moved to their home overlooking the Pacific Ocean on Crespi Drive in Pacifica. Monica taught at Montessori School in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point and then transferred to Westmoor High School where she resumed teaching special education. As her children grew older, she took up substitute teaching in the Laguna Honda School District and later in the Jefferson Union High School District. She finished her educational career as a theology teacher at Mercy High School in San Francisco. She was a wonderful teacher and left an enduring educational legacy.



After she retired, Chuck encouraged her to pursue a life-long love of healthcare to become a Feldenkrais practitioner. She inherited this love from watching her father who was a much-admired physician. With her selfless spirit, she was grateful to be able to alleviate her client's pain and discomfort. Monica led classes in movement awareness working with people of all ages, improving coordination, posture, and mobility. It was not uncommon to see her rolling around on the floor demonstrating a new movement well into her eighties.



Monica believed in the importance of social work and community activism. She was a supporter of Amnesty International, UNICEF, the Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Fund, Faith in Action, and Bread for the World, among other charities and gave generously both financially and with her time. She could be counted on to picket and protest, campaign and go door to door for causes she believed in. Just last year she walked door to door with her granddaughter collecting signatures for the Fair Rents Measure.



She was a patron of the arts and loved opera, classical concerts, museums, and theater. She even tried to make pianists of her three children. Monica appreciated nature and the beauty that surrounded Pacifica. She was known to squeeze in a quick hike or stroll along the beach before and after appointments. She loved the ocean, in fact, it was difficult to get her out of any body of water once she got in to it. She celebrated her 75th birthday boogie boarding in her new wetsuit with her granddaughters at Linda Mar Beach.



Monica was an energetic and vital member of Saint Peter's parish. She sat on the parish council, sang in the choir, and taught catechism. She was often spotted whizzing down Terra Nova Boulevard on her bike on her way to mass. Her passion for theology and commitment to the church in conjunction with her progressive views created a well-balanced perspective of life and faith that enabled her to relate and embrace people of all walks of life and denominations.



In the 90's she developed a new and all-consuming passion, her grandchildren. The births of Hannah, Sadie, Emma, and Sara filled her with great joy and allowed her to channel some of her boundless energy away from her exhausted children and into the much adored and energetic new generation.

Monica's full itinerary of activities and fun would leave her grandchildren worn out and ready for a nap.





Monica always enjoyed a good party, she had a wonderful sense of humor and more energy than a twelve-year-old. Monica's zest for life was undeniable and contagious. Her curiosity and youthful spirit gave her a joyful disposition and genuine excitement for life. While Monica will be missed by all, she is finally being reunited with her beloved husband, Chuck, who has been waiting patiently for her these last seventeen years. Monica was a woman of deep faith, grace, humility and inspiration to all who knew her. Monica's impact on our community was profound, and she leaves behind a beautiful legacy.



Monica was predeceased by her sisters Janey Barni and Betty Gaffney and brothers Peter Dundon and Tom Dundon. She is survived by her sisters Mary Catherine Dundon SSND, Francey Dupont and brothers Jim Dundon and Stanislaus Dundon. Monica's spirit and love live on through her children, Barbara (Attilio), Stan (Christina)and David (Kimberly) and her grandchildren, Hannah, Sadie, Emma, and Sara. A mass and celebration of life for Monica will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11 AM at Saint Peter Church in Pacifica followed by a reception at the Linda O'Brien Gymnasium.



Donations in Monica's memory can be made to:



Saint Peter Church

700 Oddstad Boulevard, Pacifica CA 94044. http://www.stpeterpacifica.org/support/index-support.htm



Faith in Action

171 Santa Rosa Avenue

Oakland, CA 94810

https://faithinaction.org





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.