Wilma Yoder

Oct. 11, 1918 - June 11, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Wilma Lucille Yoder, 101, of Bremen, passed away at 3:50 am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Bremen. Wilma was born on October 11, 1918 in Nappanee, Indiana to the late Henry and Elva (Heckman) Hepler. On January 25, 1936 she married Lawrence Yoder. They were married 59 years before Lawrence passed away on January 7, 1995. Surviving is her daughter, Sue Etta Marburger of Bremen, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four sisters, and two brothers. Wilma was a member of the Bremen United Methodist Church. She loved to go shopping and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Per her wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In her memory, donations can be made to the Bremen United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
