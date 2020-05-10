McMANIS, Donald Lee, PhD. September 13, 1934 - March 8, 2020 Donald Lee McManis, PhD., passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 in Spokane, Washington, leaving us to reunite and join his wife and soulmate, Elizabeth Ellen McManis, who preceded him in death. Born in Oklahoma on September 13th, 1934, Donald survived a bout of the Dust Bowl's dust pneumonia, and then spent much of his childhood growing up in Eastern Washington, first near the construction of Grand Coulee Dam, then later in Brewster, WA. Donald enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 during the Korean War and became a Hospital Corpsman 2 before the completion of his service in 1955. Utilizing the G.I. Bill, he then attended the State College of Washington (WSU) where he pledged the Theta Chi fraternity. While at WSU, Don was awarded membership in the honor societies of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Beta Kappa, graduating with a B.S. in Psychology in 1959. He later obtained both a Master's (1961) and doctorate (1964) in psychology from the University of Oregon. Donald became a professor of psychology at Eastern Washington University where he spent much of his career. Dr. McManis had great passion and talent for conducting research, and contributed significantly in the area of growth and development, with numerous publications in the field. Don could often be found on the nearest golf course, a passion which would never leave him. He also enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. Yet his greatest love was travel--often venturing forth with his late wife, Elizabeth, across the USA, Europe, and Pacific Islands. He was a man with a powerful voice, a talent for singing, and who delighted in storytelling. All those who knew and loved him will never forget his zest for life so clearly evident in the stories he would tell. His robust presence will be sorely missed. Donald is survived by three children, two step-children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store