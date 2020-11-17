FERRARO, Peter E. Peter E. Ferraro of Austin, a fearless mentor, litigator, father and friend passed on November 11, 2020 at the age of 71. Unlike previous times, this is not a ploy to avoid the IRS or old girlfriends. He assures us that he is gone, and he will be deeply missed. Jest aside, he was a graduate of Duquesne University 1971, Duquesne University School of Law 1974, and University of Virginia Judge Advocate General School 1974. He began his illustrious 46-year legal career serving in the 2nd Armored Division under the command of Major General George S. Patton at Fort Hood. He began private practice at Clark Thomas Winters and Shapiro before founding Ford & Ferraro and later the Ferraro Law Firm. He is survived and will be forever loved by his four children and nine grandchildren. If this were his draft, he would have had something perfect to say, but we are merely the children of a great man who taught us that there is no need to search for words when someone else has already said it better. In the thousands of messages of condolence received, all had a common theme and one captured it best: "Pete was my idea of what Steve McQueen would have been like if he was a lawyer." Thank you Len. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid at TRLA.org
. P.S. Go Piratesthis is the year.