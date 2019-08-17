|
HALL, Richard Morgan Richard Morgan Hall passed away August 8th, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas to Mary and Jerry Hall. He lived the majority of his life in Austin, Texas. Richard graduated from Austin High School in 1973 and received his BA in Chinese from the University of Texas at Austin. He went on to receive his Masters in Marketing from Thunderbird School of Global Management. He spent his career working in state government for numerous agencies, focusing on higher education and economic development. Richard enjoyed traveling the world for years, both for business and pleasure, particularly in China and southeast Asia. He loved animals and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed swimming at Barton Springs and Deep Eddy with his family and playing basketball with his daughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jerry Hall, and his sister, Martha Hall. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Hall) Hart, son-in-law, Branden Hart, and grandson, James Hart, all of San Antonio; he is also survived by his sister, Julie Hall, of Austin and his ex-wife and supportive friend, Sue Erickson Hall. A private memorial is planned for the near future. The family will be forever grateful to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels for their love and support to the end. A special thanks to Leah, Sarah, and Jonathan. Memorials can be sent to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels at www.hopehospice.net or 611 N. Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 17, 2019