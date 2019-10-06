Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William FOLWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOLWELL, William Sheldon "Bill" passed away October 2, 2019. He was born May 1, 1939 in Rochester, NY, to John H. and Margaret Folwell. He earned a degree in music at the Manhattan School of Music, served in the 79th Army band 1963 to 1965, played music with the Uni Trio, Ars Nova, The Insect Trust, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, toured Europe with Albert Ayler, and was an original member of The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo. He moved to Pinellas County, FL, in the 1980s and married Dorris Young Nave. He worked for Pinellas County Schools and was a member of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater for over thirty years. He was a devoted husband to Dorris, a proud father of Carla, Charlie, and Lillian, and a musician ahead of his time. He brought joy, humor, and love to everyone he encountered.

FOLWELL, William Sheldon "Bill" passed away October 2, 2019. He was born May 1, 1939 in Rochester, NY, to John H. and Margaret Folwell. He earned a degree in music at the Manhattan School of Music, served in the 79th Army band 1963 to 1965, played music with the Uni Trio, Ars Nova, The Insect Trust, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, toured Europe with Albert Ayler, and was an original member of The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo. He moved to Pinellas County, FL, in the 1980s and married Dorris Young Nave. He worked for Pinellas County Schools and was a member of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater for over thirty years. He was a devoted husband to Dorris, a proud father of Carla, Charlie, and Lillian, and a musician ahead of his time. He brought joy, humor, and love to everyone he encountered. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close