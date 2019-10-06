FOLWELL, William Sheldon "Bill" passed away October 2, 2019. He was born May 1, 1939 in Rochester, NY, to John H. and Margaret Folwell. He earned a degree in music at the Manhattan School of Music, served in the 79th Army band 1963 to 1965, played music with the Uni Trio, Ars Nova, The Insect Trust, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, toured Europe with Albert Ayler, and was an original member of The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo. He moved to Pinellas County, FL, in the 1980s and married Dorris Young Nave. He worked for Pinellas County Schools and was a member of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater for over thirty years. He was a devoted husband to Dorris, a proud father of Carla, Charlie, and Lillian, and a musician ahead of his time. He brought joy, humor, and love to everyone he encountered.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019