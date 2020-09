Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DAVID's life story with friends and family

Share DAVID's life story with friends and family

DAVID L.

LaFAVE, 58



LAKELAND - David L. LaFave, 58, died 9/17/20. Survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, Lisa Marie Martin LaFave, and a loving family. Lanier FH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store