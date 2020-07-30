Richard P. Mellon, 81, of Ligonier, died Monday night, July 27, 2020, after a prolonged illness, while visiting his summer home on Cousins Island, Maine. Mr. Mellon was born May 19, 1939, and was the eldest son of the late Gen. Richard King Mellon and Constance Prosser Mellon. He was a lifelong resident of Ligonier, where he attended Valley School of Ligonier for his primary years. Mr. Mellon graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy, attended the University of Pittsburgh and later proudly served in the Army until his honorable discharge as a first lieutenant. Following his service, he was employed at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. He was an ardent outdoorsman and conservationist who had an enduring love for the natural environment. His adventures with family and friends, including time spent hunting and boating in Alaska, Georgia, Cape Cod and Maine, were among the greatest joys in his life. Mr. Mellon, a lifelong philanthropist, will be remembered as a true gentleman with a remarkable sense of humor and a passion for reading. His kindness and generosity were hallmarks of his leadership at the Richard King Mellon Foundation, where he served as board president and later chairman. He retired from the board in 2010 and remained an active emeritus member thereafter. In addition to his wife, Kathryn Dybdal, he is survived by his sons, Richard Adams and Armour Negley (Sophie); two grandchildren, Henry and Louise; his sister, Cassandra Milbury (Morley); and his brother, Seward Prosser (Sandy), all residents of Ligonier. He was preceded in death by his sister, Constance Barber Mellon. He was devoted to his stepdaughter, Shrevie Sheppard (James), and their three children. Mr. Mellon was a member and longtime governor of Rolling Rock Club, Ligonier; a member of the Quissett Yacht Club, Falmouth, Mass.; and a member of the Lyford Cay Club, Nassau, Bahamas. He was an Episcopalian and a member of St. Michaels of the Valley, Rector. A family service will be held with the Rev. Dr. James B. Simons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to The Conservation Fund, 1655 N. Fort Myers Drive, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209; and/or to Valley School of Ligonier, P.O. Box 616, Ligonier, PA 15658.



