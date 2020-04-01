

Lori Stiegel

October 23, 1957 - March 28, 2020



Died in the care of hospice of cancer. Beloved daughter of Richard A. and Eileen (deceased) Stiegel and older sister of Diane (deceased) of Tampa, FL.

Ms. Stiegel, who grew up in Chicago, received her BA in Psychology from University of Florida, and her Juris Doctorate from George Washington University. Her career was devoted to public interest law, having worked as Staff Attorney in the Senior Advocacy Unit of the Bay Area Legal Services, Tampa, FL; Legal Services Developer in the Office of Aging, Department of Human Resources, Atlanta, GA; and Staff Attorney for the Center for Social Gerontology in Ann Arbor, MI before joining the American Bar Association Commission on Law and Aging in 1989. Ms. Stiegel served as the Commission's lead attorney on elder abuse. She was in the vanguard of elder justice advocates and experts throughout her career.

Funeral arrangements private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mr. Stiegel at 4514 W. Sylvan Ramble St, Tampa, FL 33609-4214. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .