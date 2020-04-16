

Maclear Jacoby, Jr. passed away Saturday evening, the April 11, 2020, after a short illness. He was 93 and died of the coronavirus. A loyal and active alumnus of Holderness School (New Hampshire) and Trinity College (Hartford, CT), Mac served his country in the Navy during WW II and in the Air Force during the Korean War . As a member of the Air Force Reserves, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He joined St. Francis Episcopal Church (Potomac) in the late 1950's and was the church's longest-serving parishioner.

A remarkable professional career as a teacher, coach, and administrator with Landon School (Bethesda) spanned seven decades, and he was still "lending a hand" in the school's athletic department until the time of his death. He was a mentor for countless students for whom his friendliness, kindness, enthusiasm, and humor provided life-long guidelines. As the school's tennis coach for more than 40 years, he guided his teams to dozens of league titles and to several national titles as well, even as his players came to understand that sportsmanship was more important than championships. In the Landon community Mac was not just respected and well-regarded. He was revered!

Three close members of Mac's family are predeceased: two first cousins, Eve Thew and Margie Mark, both of Norfolk, CT, and Stephen Mark, a second cousin, of Redding, CT. Surviving members include Eve's husband John and five second cousins: Robert Thew, of Tewksbury, MA; Ann Thew, of Norfolk, CT; John Mark, also of Norfolk; Katie Mark, of Washington, DC; and William Mark, of Tucson, AZ.

Memorial services will be scheduled when appropriate. Contributions in Mac's memory may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church in Potomac, MD or to Landon School in Bethesda, MD.