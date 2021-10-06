Andrew August David Rahn III

Andrew August David Rahn III, known as Dave, passed away in his sleep on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after suffering health complications. Dave was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Billings, Montana, to A.A.D. Rahn Jr. and Jean King Rahn. He attended McKinley and Highland elementary schools, Lincoln Junior High, and Senior High (then Billings High), graduating in 1963.

He went on to attend the University of Montana, where he studied business, served in the Montana Air National Guard, and worked at the Missoula Mercantile in the sporting goods department. Dave married Jean Cook in Evergreen, Colorado, in August 1967.

Around the time of his college graduation, his father died suddenly and Dave returned to Billings to run his family's business, Montana Distributing. Over the course of his life, he held a variety of interesting jobs, from business owner to salesman to commodities broker. Later in his life, he delivered papers for the Billings Gazette and ran Forms and Systems, Inc.

Through more than 40 years of dedicated volunteering, he made significant and lasting contributions to the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple and the Billings Trap Club.

Music was his "therapy" and his passion. He enjoyed playing the trumpet in the Al Bedoo Shrine band and dance band as well as other local brass bands, and he bugled for countless area funerals. Dave was a fixture of the live music scene in town, and his respect and admiration for local musicians in Billings cannot be overstated.

Dave enjoyed a lifetime of hunting and trapshooting, and he was a great shot. Very loyal, he kept his friendships from childhood. He was also very proud of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Dave is survived by his two children, Andrew August David Rahn IV, known as Andy, of Billings and Shannon (Chris) Cumming of Seattle, Washington; his two sisters, Jeanie Rahn Stahl of Missoula, Montana, and Laurie Rahn Scott of South Pittsburg, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Trillium (Austin) Quinn, Charlie Memmer-Rahn, and Daniel Cumming; and his great-grandchildren, Callum and Delilah Quinn.

Andy and Shannon would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare for taking excellent care of Dave during a challenging time.

A memorial service and reception with a tribute performance by the Al Bedoo Shrine Brass Band will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Shrine Auditorium at 1125 Broadwater Ave. in Billings. Memorial donations can be made to the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple's Hospital Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 20673, Billings, MT, 59104.