Stanley Wright

"Where to begin… Oh what a life"!

Stanley was born Feb. 17, 1926 in Stanley to Jim and Evelyn (Pace) Wright. He was raised on the family farm south of Stanley along with his three brothers, John, Lyle and Hugh. They were a very musical family, gathering to sing and play instruments after lunch, calling this the "Gravy Hour." Stan's mother on the piano, his dad on the fiddle, and the boys on the trombone, saxophone and clarinet. Later the family of musicians became the 'Melody Kings,' playing for many dances in the Stanley area!

Stan graduated from Stanley High School, the class of 1944. Dad's high school class motto: "When convinced against his will, he is of the same opinion still!" This motto fit dad's life to a tee! He proudly served in the Army towards the end of World War II, stationed in Korea. He was in the Signal Corps and played his trombone for the Army Band and Dance Band.

Stanley married Mavis L. Dalhaug on Nov. 21, 1948 in Palermo. They settled in Stanley where they raised their three loving daughters, Pam, Jo and Cher. He was a loving and devoted husband to Mavis for over 62 years. He was a true family man.

Stan worked for John Deere early in his career and then owned and operated International Harvestor – Stanley Equipment for many years. He was a longtime member of the ND Implement Dealers Association, serving as president in 1971. Stan and Mavis owned and operated the Stanley Professional Building for 10 years. He also worked as a Right of Way Supervisor for Williams Brothers Engineering Co. of West Fargo and for Dome Pipeline Corp. of Iowa City, Iowa. Stan also worked for EOG, and the DQ (which Dad thinks his girls ate all the profits!)

Stan spent 50 years as a public servant, city council, mayor, state senator and county commissioner. One of Stan's proudest accomplishments as senator was being instrumental in converting Hwy 2 into a four lane highway. He was also very committed to community service including lifetime member of the American Legion, 40; longtime VFW member; Lions Club member for 55 years, selling many tickets and ads with his cousin and great friend Bill Whitmore; 37 years as a volunteer fireman; instrumental with Stanley Veteran's Park; Scandia American Bank Board of Directors 18 years; Mountrail County Fair Association; Stanley Commercial Club; Stanley Community Hospital Board; North Central Human Services; longtime member of American Lutheran Church, serving on Council and Sunday School Teacher.

Music… Music… Music, Stan played Taps for his first military funeral at age 19. He played "trombone taps" for 70 years. Wish we had a record of all of them, but we figure it could be as many as 1000 military funerals. His other music involvement included American Legion Band; Elks Band; band teacher in Ross; state FFA band; played for many dances; Mountrailsmen Singers; sang for many weddings and funerals.

Stan is survived by his three daughters, Pam (Lewie) Thompson, Joey (the late Joseph) Schulte and Chery Wright (Steve) Lovas; seven grandchildren, Alex (Paulina) Thompson, Nick (Sol) Thompson, Hayden (Gina) Schulte, Lindsey (Adam) Riddle, Jay (Jess) Schulte, Chelsea (Aaron) Colbert, Christofer (Kristen) Lovas; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; his parents; brothers; and one great-grandson.

A sincere thank you to the staff at Mountrail Bethel Home for their loving and dedicated care over these past years.

A public visitation will be held at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley on Dec. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m., and a family prayer service will follow and begin at 5 p.m.

Stan's Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the American Lutheran Church, Stanley. Pastor Ray Anderson will officiate.

The celebration of life service will be broadcast, you can view Stan's service directly on his obituary page on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website.

