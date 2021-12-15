Menu
Stanley Wright
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home - Stanley
18th 1st Ave SE
Stanley, ND

Stanley Wright

"Where to begin… Oh what a life"!

Stanley was born Feb. 17, 1926 in Stanley to Jim and Evelyn (Pace) Wright. He was raised on the family farm south of Stanley along with his three brothers, John, Lyle and Hugh. They were a very musical family, gathering to sing and play instruments after lunch, calling this the "Gravy Hour." Stan's mother on the piano, his dad on the fiddle, and the boys on the trombone, saxophone and clarinet. Later the family of musicians became the 'Melody Kings,' playing for many dances in the Stanley area!

Stan graduated from Stanley High School, the class of 1944. Dad's high school class motto: "When convinced against his will, he is of the same opinion still!" This motto fit dad's life to a tee! He proudly served in the Army towards the end of World War II, stationed in Korea. He was in the Signal Corps and played his trombone for the Army Band and Dance Band.

Stanley married Mavis L. Dalhaug on Nov. 21, 1948 in Palermo. They settled in Stanley where they raised their three loving daughters, Pam, Jo and Cher. He was a loving and devoted husband to Mavis for over 62 years. He was a true family man.

Stan worked for John Deere early in his career and then owned and operated International Harvestor – Stanley Equipment for many years. He was a longtime member of the ND Implement Dealers Association, serving as president in 1971. Stan and Mavis owned and operated the Stanley Professional Building for 10 years. He also worked as a Right of Way Supervisor for Williams Brothers Engineering Co. of West Fargo and for Dome Pipeline Corp. of Iowa City, Iowa. Stan also worked for EOG, and the DQ (which Dad thinks his girls ate all the profits!)

Stan spent 50 years as a public servant, city council, mayor, state senator and county commissioner. One of Stan's proudest accomplishments as senator was being instrumental in converting Hwy 2 into a four lane highway. He was also very committed to community service including lifetime member of the American Legion, 40; longtime VFW member; Lions Club member for 55 years, selling many tickets and ads with his cousin and great friend Bill Whitmore; 37 years as a volunteer fireman; instrumental with Stanley Veteran's Park; Scandia American Bank Board of Directors 18 years; Mountrail County Fair Association; Stanley Commercial Club; Stanley Community Hospital Board; North Central Human Services; longtime member of American Lutheran Church, serving on Council and Sunday School Teacher.

Music… Music… Music, Stan played Taps for his first military funeral at age 19. He played "trombone taps" for 70 years. Wish we had a record of all of them, but we figure it could be as many as 1000 military funerals. His other music involvement included American Legion Band; Elks Band; band teacher in Ross; state FFA band; played for many dances; Mountrailsmen Singers; sang for many weddings and funerals.

Stan is survived by his three daughters, Pam (Lewie) Thompson, Joey (the late Joseph) Schulte and Chery Wright (Steve) Lovas; seven grandchildren, Alex (Paulina) Thompson, Nick (Sol) Thompson, Hayden (Gina) Schulte, Lindsey (Adam) Riddle, Jay (Jess) Schulte, Chelsea (Aaron) Colbert, Christofer (Kristen) Lovas; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; his parents; brothers; and one great-grandson.

A sincere thank you to the staff at Mountrail Bethel Home for their loving and dedicated care over these past years.

A public visitation will be held at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley on Dec. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m., and a family prayer service will follow and begin at 5 p.m.

Stan's Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the American Lutheran Church, Stanley. Pastor Ray Anderson will officiate.

The celebration of life service will be broadcast, you can view Stan's service directly on his obituary page on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
American Lutheran Church
Stanley, ND
Dec
17
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
American Lutheran Church
Stanley, ND
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
American Lutheran Church
Stanley, ND
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
service will be broadcast, you can view Stan's service directly on his obituary page on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home - Stanley
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fifty some years ago I met Stan and liked him. That was easy to do. I considered him a friend and mentor as I was just starting my career in sales. He kept his word and treated you fairly. Simply watching him with other people for a short time and you knew he was one of the worlds nice guys. I always felt proud to be in his company. I pray that I will be again one day.
John Blake
December 17, 2021
In our prayers. Sorry for your loss
Ellen & Jack Hanzal
Friend
December 15, 2021
Our sympathy to Stan's family. Our Dad, Charles Shobe of New Town, thoroughly enjoyed doing business with Stan at Stanley Equipment. I know they are visiting about the price of machinery up in Heaven.
Jayson Shobe
December 15, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to the family of Stan in the loss of your loved one. He will be remembered by all for his many talents and generosity.
Joan (Bud) Zavalney
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry to read about Stan. He was a gracious, kind and fair person. In Coelo Quies Est.
Jack T McDonald
December 15, 2021
One of the nicest guys ever. So sorry to read about his death. In coelo quies est.
Jack T McDonald
December 15, 2021
Stan personified the "Greatest Generation." He came back from WWII and helped build his community from the ground up. Volunteering, donating his time, leading with a vision and showing others how one is to be valuable citizens of this nation. He was involved in just about everything I did when I lived in Stanley and proved himself to be a role model to me the rest of my life. May our Good Lord bless and comfort his family.
John Severson
School
December 15, 2021
Senator David Hogue
December 15, 2021
