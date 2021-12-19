Dear Ledwin Family,

The world is a better place because Jo was with us. Nardin is a better place because of her loyal and loving alumna. I am richer in spirit to have met her! What a beautiful , inspirational and accomplished woman. Ahead of her time; what a lucky family to have Jo as your Mom. She leaves a phenomenal legacy in each of you. I know she will Rest In Peace, Amen.

Love and my sympathies to all,

Carol Dambmann

