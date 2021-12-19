LEDWIN - Josephine A. (nee Belasik)
December 15, 2021. Josephine received her Bachelor's Degree in Science from D'Youville College School of Nursing in 1954. She went on to serve in all facets of the profession. These included a medical/surgical staff nurse at OLV Hospital; occupational health nurse for several prominent local companies; and instructor at all levels of nursing. By far her most fulfilling professional experience was in providing health care for the Visiting Nursing Association of Buffalo. A devout Catholic, Josephine also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Orchard Park. Josephine proudly celebrated her family's Polish culture and shared this love of Polish traditions with her children, especially at holidays. She was an avid Buffalo sports fan, cheering on the Sabres and Bills through the decades. She also found great joy in keeping up with all of her grandchildren. She was married on June 18, 1955, to her best friend and the love of her life, her beloved Donald T. Ledwin; devoted mother of Karen Ledwin, Barbara Constantz, Donna Ledwin, Mary (Bobby Ray) Bean, D.Thomas, and Mark (Heather) Ledwin; loving grandmother of Anna Ledwin, Jeffrey and Jo Claire Constantz, Cameron Surratt, Christian (Katie), Peter (Josie) and Paul Bean, Matthew and Joseph Ledwin; dearest sister of the late Walter Sauk, Estelle Sauk, Sophie "Sue" (late Anthony) Grochol, Adam (late Genevieve) Belasik, Sr., Valerie (late John) Latham; sister-in-law of late Marlene (late Richard) Borodzik and also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. As per Josephine's wishes, her remains were donated to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Hospice Buffalo be considered. Family will be present to receive friends on Monday, (December 27, 2021) 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, 14127 on Tuesday, (December 28, 2021) at 10 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.