STACKPOOLE - Mary Anne (nee Schuster)

December 7, 2021, beloved wife of the late Robert F. Stackpoole; cherished mother of Jean Marie Stackpoole; dear sister of the late Edward (late Millie), late Gerald (late Kay), late Norbert (late Noreen) and late George (late Gladys) Schuster; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Monday from 4-8 at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie) where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 8:45 AM and from St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. Masks will be required at funeral home. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu, expressions of sympathy may be made to Buffalo Hospice or St. Martin of Tours Church. Mary Anne enjoyed playing bingo and playing cards at the Valley Senior Center.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.