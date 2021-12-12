Menu
Mary Anne STACKPOOLE
FUNERAL HOME
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
STACKPOOLE - Mary Anne (nee Schuster)
December 7, 2021, beloved wife of the late Robert F. Stackpoole; cherished mother of Jean Marie Stackpoole; dear sister of the late Edward (late Millie), late Gerald (late Kay), late Norbert (late Noreen) and late George (late Gladys) Schuster; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Monday from 4-8 at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie) where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 8:45 AM and from St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. Masks will be required at funeral home. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu, expressions of sympathy may be made to Buffalo Hospice or St. Martin of Tours Church. Mary Anne enjoyed playing bingo and playing cards at the Valley Senior Center.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Dec
14
Funeral
8:45a.m.
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Dec
14
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cusack Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Jean, I am so sorry. Hugs to you. Stay safe and strong. Deepest sympathies
Christine Hendricks Stanton
Work
December 13, 2021
Aunt MaryAnne was a wonderful person. I will always remember her smile and love of life. She loved the 4th of July. I will miss her very much. Rise above the stars where you´ll find peace . May god hold you in the palm of his hand.
Sharon Schuster
Family
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results