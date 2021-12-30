Dear family I am a neighbor and usually walk by your home daily. Often times Michelle would be at her front door letting the dog outside. Michelle and I would exchange a big wave how are you doing and have a great day today regularly. To let you know our family is so saddened about Michelle´s unexpected departure. Please know McCully family that many have you know and forever at such a sad time. You are all in our hearts prayers and love Michael and all Michelle´s family and friends. Extending sincere sympathies. Rest In Peace Michelle.

Carolyn Scalzi December 31, 2021