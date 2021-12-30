Menu
Michelle M. McCULLY
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
McCULLY - Michelle M. (nee Flading)
Age 40, of Wheatfield, unexpectedly December 24, 2021. Wife of Michael J. McCully; mother of Hannah, Brianna, Austin and Peyton; daughter of Wayne and Gail Flading; sister of John (Jenna) and Jason Flading; daughter-in-law of John and Cheryl McCully and Susan McCully; sister-in-law of Kathleen (Marc) Duclos; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends. Michelle was an avid crafter, camper, swim Mom and dog lover. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 2nd, 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM Monday, January 3rd. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara County SPCA. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
To my darling daughter my heart is so broken its been 2 weeks without your beautiful smile Babygirl you'll be in my memories forever,till we meet again love Dad
Wayne D. Flading
January 8, 2022
My deepest condolences to the McCully family. Mike, I am so sorry for you and your children. If you need anything, please don´t hesitate to ask. My family is thinking about and praying for your family.
Bruce Karpinski
Other
January 2, 2022
Wayne, Gail, John, and Jason: I am so very sorry to hear this heartbreaking news. I have many happy memories with Michelle and the family at Rainbow Lake in the 90s. Sending positive healing, thoughts, love, and prayers to your family during this time and always.
Rachel Brown
Other
January 2, 2022
My deepest sympathy to both of you and your family. No words could express my thoughts and prayers for all of you. Florence and Bobbie Meyer
Florence &Bob Meyer
January 2, 2022
i am so so sorry to hear about Michelle i have such good memories knowing and working with her and your family
carol piscopo
Family
January 1, 2022
Dear family I am a neighbor and usually walk by your home daily. Often times Michelle would be at her front door letting the dog outside. Michelle and I would exchange a big wave how are you doing and have a great day today regularly. To let you know our family is so saddened about Michelle´s unexpected departure. Please know McCully family that many have you know and forever at such a sad time. You are all in our hearts prayers and love Michael and all Michelle´s family and friends. Extending sincere sympathies. Rest In Peace Michelle.
Carolyn Scalzi
December 31, 2021
Dear Mic,God got the greatest Angel of all,you were a fantastic Mom,Wife and most of all a fantastic loving daughter. Mom and I will love and miss you forever. 1/2 of my heart is now in heaven. Believe me when I say I can't wait till I can be with you in heaven. Thank you for father,daughter relationship we shared like no other BABYGIRL MY heart is broken and without you my life will never be the same,RIP Mic I'll love you foreverDad
Wayne D. Flading
Family
December 30, 2021
My condolences have been uppermost in my mind ever since hearing the sad news. May time and healing happy memories soften your grieving.
Barbara KEIL
December 30, 2021
Our sympathy´s to you and your family.
John Rowles
Other
December 30, 2021
