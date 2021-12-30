McCULLY - Michelle M. (nee Flading)
Age 40, of Wheatfield, unexpectedly December 24, 2021. Wife of Michael J. McCully; mother of Hannah, Brianna, Austin and Peyton; daughter of Wayne and Gail Flading; sister of John (Jenna) and Jason Flading; daughter-in-law of John and Cheryl McCully and Susan McCully; sister-in-law of Kathleen (Marc) Duclos; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends. Michelle was an avid crafter, camper, swim Mom and dog lover. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 2nd, 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM Monday, January 3rd. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara County SPCA. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.