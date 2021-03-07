Menu
Robert Richard DANGLEIS
1942 - 2021
DANGLEIS - Robert Richard
"Bob" at age 78, August 1, 1942 to February 15, 2021, passed away due to a heart condition. A resident of Placentia, CA, he was born and raised in South Buffalo, NY, and graduated from South Park High School in 1960. Many of his classmates may remember Bobby and Cousin Joe Renowden taking Bob's black 1940 Ford white topped convertible all over town, during class hours, doing chores for senior year activities. That '40 Ford could also be found anywhere along Old Lakeshore Road at the beaches and places like Lerezac's (now Mickey Rats) and Millers (now Turtle Joe's Sandbar) the summers before and after graduation. Rest easy Cousin. Please share condolences at www.legacy.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I do remember Bob from our school years at SPHS even though we never had a class together that i can remember. Bob started corresponding with me a few years back after our 50th anniversary. He would tell me about his grandson and how proud he was of him and really enjoyed his life in sunny CA.
My deepest sympathy to his family. May your memories help you get through the days ahead.
Sincerely .. Sheri Downs
Sheri Downs
Classmate
March 8, 2021
Bob and I weren't friends at SPHS - but at the time of our 50th reunion - I sent he and other classmates an article about our reunion at Ilio's - I took pictures that night as I roamed around the room chatting with classmates - so I sent Bob some pix - from that time, we started coresponding via email - he would tell me about his grandchildren - watching their games as they were into sports - He loved classmate news - he loved reading the Buffalo News which I sent him every day - along with any other articles I thought he might enjoy - he especially enjoyed the history of Buffalo stuff - he would always reply with a short message - "I read every word in the articles you send me" - he would enjoy hearing what was going on at the monthly SPHS lunch or who I went to lunch with - I am going to miss hearing from him - When his wife Susan wrote and told me that he had passed she added how much he enjoyed hearing "Buffalo" News - and said it made him smile - even now, as I send emails I find myself saddened that I can't send just one more to him - Sandy Messore
Sandy Messore
Friend
March 7, 2021
Bob and I were close growing up in South Buffalo, living only a few houses apart on Armin Place, off Seneca Street. Our Moms were sisters, and it was like we had two Moms and two homes as kids. We had a lot of fun the summers before and after graduation, driving around in his '40 Ford convertible, going to the lakeshore, drinking at Lerazac’s (now Mickey Rats) and the other bars. We always had an extra set of spark plugs as the '48 mercury flathead engine burned so much oil that we'd have to change them out on a trip to the lake! Then there was always a stop at Uncle Dicks shop to clean up the fouled plugs.

Just short of his birthday that summer, I went on active duty, and our paths diverged. I visited him in California twice. Once in the late '60s on my way back from a year in the Aleutian Islands, and once in the '80s on a business trip to LA, which is when he showed me his beautiful cherry red vet. Our South Park High Class of 1960 Alumni Czar, Sandy Messore, got us corresponding a couple years back. We both submitted brief articles to her for the SPHS Newsletter.

I know he loved, enjoyed, and was very proud of his grandchildren. I hope all the good memories will be comfort for them and us in the days ahead.
Joe Renowden
Family
March 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of "Bob's " passing. Knew Bob from church at South Pres. and South Park . Joe and Bob were always together . My condolences to you and family We can always remember the good times we had and that one day we will all meet again .
Duane Bace
March 7, 2021
