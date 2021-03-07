Bob and I were close growing up in South Buffalo, living only a few houses apart on Armin Place, off Seneca Street. Our Moms were sisters, and it was like we had two Moms and two homes as kids. We had a lot of fun the summers before and after graduation, driving around in his '40 Ford convertible, going to the lakeshore, drinking at Lerazac’s (now Mickey Rats) and the other bars. We always had an extra set of spark plugs as the '48 mercury flathead engine burned so much oil that we'd have to change them out on a trip to the lake! Then there was always a stop at Uncle Dicks shop to clean up the fouled plugs.



Just short of his birthday that summer, I went on active duty, and our paths diverged. I visited him in California twice. Once in the late '60s on my way back from a year in the Aleutian Islands, and once in the '80s on a business trip to LA, which is when he showed me his beautiful cherry red vet. Our South Park High Class of 1960 Alumni Czar, Sandy Messore, got us corresponding a couple years back. We both submitted brief articles to her for the SPHS Newsletter.



I know he loved, enjoyed, and was very proud of his grandchildren. I hope all the good memories will be comfort for them and us in the days ahead.



Joe Renowden Family March 7, 2021