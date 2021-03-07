DANGLEIS - Robert Richard
"Bob" at age 78, August 1, 1942 to February 15, 2021, passed away due to a heart condition. A resident of Placentia, CA, he was born and raised in South Buffalo, NY, and graduated from South Park High School in 1960. Many of his classmates may remember Bobby and Cousin Joe Renowden taking Bob's black 1940 Ford white topped convertible all over town, during class hours, doing chores for senior year activities. That '40 Ford could also be found anywhere along Old Lakeshore Road at the beaches and places like Lerezac's (now Mickey Rats) and Millers (now Turtle Joe's Sandbar) the summers before and after graduation. Rest easy Cousin. Please share condolences at www.legacy.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.