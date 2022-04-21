WALKER - Rose M. (nee Pera)
Of Lancaster, NY, April 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M.; loving mother of John (Donna) Walker, Michael (Sharon) Walker, and Sandra (Christopher) vonSchilgen; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of six; sister of Thomas (late Theresa), late Paul (late Rosemarie), and the late Margaret Lauria; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Friday, 4-7 PM, where Prayers will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.