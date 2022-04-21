Menu
Rose M. WALKER
Of Lancaster, NY, April 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M.; loving mother of John (Donna) Walker, Michael (Sharon) Walker, and Sandra (Christopher) vonSchilgen; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of six; sister of Thomas (late Theresa), late Paul (late Rosemarie), and the late Margaret Lauria; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Friday, 4-7 PM, where Prayers will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Apr
23
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
