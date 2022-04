WALKER - Rose M. (nee Pera)Of Lancaster, NY, April 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M.; loving mother of John (Donna) Walker, Michael (Sharon) Walker, and Sandra (Christopher) vonSchilgen; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of six; sister of Thomas (late Theresa), late Paul (late Rosemarie), and the late Margaret Lauria; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Friday, 4-7 PM, where Prayers will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com