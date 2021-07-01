DEEMER - Sheryl W.
(nee Weisell)
April 22, 2020, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, suddenly, loving wife of the late Robert E. Deemer Jr.; loving mother of Craig K. (Judy) Deemer, Amy D. (Bob) Wann, Jill D. (Andrew) Morrison and Robyn C. (Ed) Deemer; loving grandmother of Matthew C. Deemer, Mark F. (Sarah) Deemer, Hannah P. Morrison, Melanie L. Wann, Samantha M. Morrison and Kate Deagle; loving great-grandmother of Anna L. Deemer. Sheryl graduated with an Associate's Degree from Stephen's College in Missouri. She was a longtime member of the Junior League of Buffalo and the Park Country Club. A Memorial Service was held privately. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Memorials may be made in her name to the Erie County SPCA. Condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 11, 2021.