DEEMER - Sheryl W.(nee Weisell)April 22, 2020, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, suddenly, loving wife of the late Robert E. Deemer Jr.; loving mother of Craig K. (Judy) Deemer, Amy D. (Bob) Wann, Jill D. (Andrew) Morrison and Robyn C. (Ed) Deemer; loving grandmother of Matthew C. Deemer, Mark F. (Sarah) Deemer, Hannah P. Morrison, Melanie L. Wann, Samantha M. Morrison and Kate Deagle; loving great-grandmother of Anna L. Deemer. Sheryl graduated with an Associate's Degree from Stephen's College in Missouri. She was a longtime member of the Junior League of Buffalo and the Park Country Club. A Memorial Service was held privately. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Memorials may be made in her name to the Erie County SPCA. Condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com