Larry Timms

Larry Dean Timms

July 7, 1958 - February 9, 2021

Larry Dean Timms, born July 7, 1958, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021.

Larry was born to Joanne (DeLarme) Timms and Joseph Timms.

Larry lived most of his life in Columbus, Nebraska, where he worked as a welder for BD manufacturing for many years. Larry served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1979. He spent the last few years living in Hastings, Nebraska, where he enjoyed working part time at different small jobs, making new friends and looking forward to retirement. Larry was loved by many and will be missed.

Larry is survived by his mother, Joanne Timms of Hastings, Nebraska; brothers, David Timms of Columbus, Nebraska, Roger Timms of Port Hueneme, California, Mark Timms of Kalispell, Montana, and Kevin Timms of Bozeman, Montana; sisters, Barbara Conti of Kalispell, Montana, Sandy Hickey of Comstock, Nebraska, and Lisa Hall of Doniphan, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Timms; and brother, Brian Timms.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Feb. 25, 2021.
I sent a message one year ago for his mother Joan, I did not get a reply. If she is still around I would love to here from her. We were great friends in the 50's and 60's and lost touch. Please let me know what happened to her. I hate to lose touch with friends. Elaine Waddell 1855 14 st. Bettendorf, Iowa. 52722
Elaine Eller Waddell
February 19, 2022
Larry was a nice man we enjoyed his stories
Christie Freek
March 16, 2021
My condolences to the family, he was always fun in High School.
Scott Ridenour (Class of 76)
February 27, 2021
Dear Joan: I am so sorry to see you lost your son. I tried to write to you when you lost your son Brian but, the card came back. I would love to hear from you. Please write to me Elaine [Eller] Waddell, 1855 14th St. Bettendorf, Iowa. 52722
Elaine Waddell
February 27, 2021
so long bro i sure wish we could have setteled our differentces before you left us maybee later
david timms
February 26, 2021
rest in peace Sorry for your loss
Jim ryan
February 25, 2021
It's been a long time old friend, rest in peace!
Jerry Schaefer
February 25, 2021
