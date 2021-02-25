Larry Dean Timms

July 7, 1958 - February 9, 2021

Larry Dean Timms, born July 7, 1958, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021.

Larry was born to Joanne (DeLarme) Timms and Joseph Timms.

Larry lived most of his life in Columbus, Nebraska, where he worked as a welder for BD manufacturing for many years. Larry served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1979. He spent the last few years living in Hastings, Nebraska, where he enjoyed working part time at different small jobs, making new friends and looking forward to retirement. Larry was loved by many and will be missed.

Larry is survived by his mother, Joanne Timms of Hastings, Nebraska; brothers, David Timms of Columbus, Nebraska, Roger Timms of Port Hueneme, California, Mark Timms of Kalispell, Montana, and Kevin Timms of Bozeman, Montana; sisters, Barbara Conti of Kalispell, Montana, Sandy Hickey of Comstock, Nebraska, and Lisa Hall of Doniphan, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Timms; and brother, Brian Timms.