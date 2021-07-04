Menu
Jan Main Thomas
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Jan Main Thomas

August 23, 1951 - June 26, 2021

Jan Main Thomas passed away after a short illness on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

She was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on August 23, 1951. Shortly thereafter her family moved "home" to Wise County, Va., and then to Charlottesville.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph E. Main Sr. and Mary Addington Main, and a sister-in-law, Mary Armentrout Main.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Allen Thomas Jr.; her brother, Ralph E. Main Jr. and his wife, Georgina King; her nieces, Carrie L. Main, Whitney L. Main, and Jordan E. Main and her husband, Steve Matthews and their children, Naomi and Alec; and by her favorite cousins, Rebecca Gess, Jennifer Johnson, Libby Chitwood and Jeanne Meeks.

Four things Jan loved - fishing at Nag's Head, golf, her flower garden and her cats. She was delightful to be around and had many friends from her years at Lane High School and her employment at University of Virginia Medical Center. She will be missed.

Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
I am sorry to read of Jan's passing. I worked with her at UVA. She always had a smile on her face.
Melonie Vest
Work
July 8, 2021
I am sad to hear of Jan's passing. I worked with her some years ago. Sending you prayers for peace and comfort during this sad time.
Sonja
July 7, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was a delight to be around. I knew her from Lane High School. I did run into her at UVA when I came back to visit.
Virginia
School
July 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Gone too soon.
Beverly Amiss Hornstein
Friend
July 4, 2021
I´m so sorry, Jan was such a sweet soul, she took great care of me when I was having plastic surgery with Dr Edgerton, at UVA sending prayers to your family
Eloise Huckstep
Work
July 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jan's passing..we were friends at Lane High and at the Medical Center...she was a special person..fun to be around....my sympathies to the family.
Diane Hunt Lamb
School
July 4, 2021
I just today learned of Jan´s passing. I was very saddened at this news. I remember her as a cheerleader at Lane and from work at UVA. She was a delight. Prayers to her family.
Claudia Kardos
Work
July 2, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of Jan´s passing. I worked with her for many years while she was at UVA. She was a kind person and spoke so highly of her family especially her husband , Joe. My thought and prayers to her family as they navigate their loss.
Thelma Bryant
Work
June 29, 2021
