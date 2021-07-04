Jan Main ThomasAugust 23, 1951 - June 26, 2021Jan Main Thomas passed away after a short illness on Saturday, June 26, 2021.She was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on August 23, 1951. Shortly thereafter her family moved "home" to Wise County, Va., and then to Charlottesville.She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph E. Main Sr. and Mary Addington Main, and a sister-in-law, Mary Armentrout Main.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Allen Thomas Jr.; her brother, Ralph E. Main Jr. and his wife, Georgina King; her nieces, Carrie L. Main, Whitney L. Main, and Jordan E. Main and her husband, Steve Matthews and their children, Naomi and Alec; and by her favorite cousins, Rebecca Gess, Jennifer Johnson, Libby Chitwood and Jeanne Meeks.Four things Jan loved - fishing at Nag's Head, golf, her flower garden and her cats. She was delightful to be around and had many friends from her years at Lane High School and her employment at University of Virginia Medical Center. She will be missed.