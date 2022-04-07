John L. Mather III
John L. Mather III, 92, a resident of Villanova, died peacefully on April 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Diana Jackson Mather, and his sisters, Jane M. Nesbitt and Elizabeth M. Warren.
John Mather was a graduate of The Haverford School and the University of Pennsylvania. After serving in the Air Force in the Korean War, he enjoyed a long, successful sales career in the paper and envelope industry. John Mather had a larger than life personality and he loved spending time with friends and family.
John Mather is survived by his three daughters, Lindsay (Michael) Forgash of Paoli, Pa., Tracie Gallagher of Charlottesville, Va., and Tori (Carl) Tremaglio of Charlottesville, Va., eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Wintergreen Adaptive Sports, P.O. Box 4334, Charlottesville, VA 22905 (www.wintergreenadaptivesports.org
).
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 7, 2022.