Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John L. Mather III
ABOUT
Haverford School
FUNERAL HOME
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
3:00p.m.
The Church of the Redeemer
Send Flowers
John L. Mather III

John L. Mather III, 92, a resident of Villanova, died peacefully on April 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Diana Jackson Mather, and his sisters, Jane M. Nesbitt and Elizabeth M. Warren.

John Mather was a graduate of The Haverford School and the University of Pennsylvania. After serving in the Air Force in the Korean War, he enjoyed a long, successful sales career in the paper and envelope industry. John Mather had a larger than life personality and he loved spending time with friends and family.

John Mather is survived by his three daughters, Lindsay (Michael) Forgash of Paoli, Pa., Tracie Gallagher of Charlottesville, Va., and Tori (Carl) Tremaglio of Charlottesville, Va., eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Wintergreen Adaptive Sports, P.O. Box 4334, Charlottesville, VA 22905 (www.wintergreenadaptivesports.org).
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
The Church of the Redeemer
Bryn Mawr, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stuard Funeral Directors Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
lindsay Johnson
April 6, 2022
John, you will be missed, but always remembered and respected as a pillar of your family. Your legacy continues.
Thomas Jones
Friend
April 6, 2022
Kimberly Curley
April 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results