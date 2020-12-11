Ruby "Laverne" Wallis

December 19, 1941 – December 8, 2020

Ruby "Laverne" Wallis was born in Tucson, Arizona, and from day one preferred to be called Laverne. She moved a lot as a child and met the love of her life in Forest Hill, California.

Bob and Laverne were married in Auburn, California in 1959. Together they lived in California, Washington, and finally settled in beautiful Oregon.

She loved her home that they lived in for the past 51 years, surrounded by trees, the pond, and her favorite rhododendrons.

They raised four children who they loved dearly and have expanded the generations with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Laverne's passion for Christ was no secret. She spent years teaching children's church, Sunday school, and bible study. Laverne loved to teach others about God and heaven and loved to sing church hymns. She taught all her children and grandchildren her favorite songs and she even has her own hymnal book.

Laverne always stood her belief in women's rights and encouraged the women of the family to stand firm and help make their own decisions of their life. She was always quick to tell you her opinion and was known to make some waves every now and then.

Laverne always loved Christmas and firmly believed that everyone should have one gift on Christmas Day that was beautifully wrapped, but also made a birthday cake for Jesus for Christmas so the spirit of the season was not lost.

She was never afraid of a challenge throughout her life, from selling glassware, clothes, or starting new jobs. Throughout her life she enjoyed many hobbies and passions. She was a phenomenal seamstress and, later in life, quite the quilter. Her favorite color, green, was all throughout her home.

She loved to visit the coast, go camping, and even won a trip to the Bahamas from her achievements selling glassware. She was quite the shot with firearms and could out-shoot the entire family, bulls-eyes all around.

She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband Bob, children JoLinda Flanigan, Chris Wallis, Keith Wallis and Kim Mosley, Brother Jesse Adams, sister Marlene Beckett, 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond "Hank" and Ruby May Adams and her sister Barbara Schaffner.

Viewing will be from 10 – 10:45 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be at Lacomb Cemetery.

