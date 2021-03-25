Monette McIntosh TurnhamMonette McIntosh Turnham of Dothan, AL., 93, passed away at her home in Birmingham, AL on March 23, 2021. She was born in Coffee County, AL to the late Lee Roy McIntosh and Naomi (Motley) McIntosh.Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a family graveside honoring Mrs. Turnham at 10 AM on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Greg Cotter officiating.She was a graduate of Coffee County High School and Birmingham Business College. She retired from the Social Security Administration. She was a long-time member and teacher of the Joy Sunday School Class at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Midland City, AL. Upon the death of her husband, John Turnham, she moved to Birmingham in 2010 to be near their daughter.Mrs. Turnham joins her husband, parents, and 10 brothers and sisters in Heaven.She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (David) Hall, son, John "Jack" (Nancy) Turnham, 3 grandchildren, Samantha Turnham, Rob Turnham, and Stefanie (Josh) Lopez, one great-grandchild, Lydia Lopez, sister-in-law, Margie McIntosh, and many beloved nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite, 2, Dothan, AL. 36303.