Joyce P. Strader
March 27, 1958 - June 24, 2021
Mrs. Joyce P. Strader, 63, of Danville, Vs., died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with her husband and daughter by her side, after a six year courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on March 27, 1958, in Washington, D.C., to the late Howard and Shirley Phillips. She worked as a Virginia Licensed Optician for over 30 years.
Mrs. Strader leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband of 35 years, Roy Payne Strader Jr. of the residence; daughter, Ashley Nicole Strader of Browns Summit, N.C.; brother, David Phillips (Sunkar) of Fort Lauderdale, Fls.; and grandson, Noah.
The family extends appreciation to UNC Cancer Center for their medical care and expertise. Also, a thank you to Liberty Hospice Service for their assistance during her final days.
Joyce never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no service. Family and friends are welcome to visit the residence at their leisure.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center; unclineberger.org
Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel is serving the Strader family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 27, 2021.