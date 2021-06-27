Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce P. Strader
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Joyce P. Strader

March 27, 1958 - June 24, 2021

Mrs. Joyce P. Strader, 63, of Danville, Vs., died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with her husband and daughter by her side, after a six year courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on March 27, 1958, in Washington, D.C., to the late Howard and Shirley Phillips. She worked as a Virginia Licensed Optician for over 30 years.

Mrs. Strader leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband of 35 years, Roy Payne Strader Jr. of the residence; daughter, Ashley Nicole Strader of Browns Summit, N.C.; brother, David Phillips (Sunkar) of Fort Lauderdale, Fls.; and grandson, Noah.

The family extends appreciation to UNC Cancer Center for their medical care and expertise. Also, a thank you to Liberty Hospice Service for their assistance during her final days.

Joyce never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no service. Family and friends are welcome to visit the residence at their leisure.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center; unclineberger.org

Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel is serving the Strader family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so very sorry to learn of Joyce´s passing. Last time I saw her she was so upbeat and positive, I thought she was winning. That was her, never let on when she wasn´t feeling her best. She was highly thought of and will be missed. My deepest condolences to you all
Kylette Duncan
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results