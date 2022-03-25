Cecelia "Ceil" Separ
September 29, 1936 - March 9, 2022
Cecelia "Ceil" Separ of Bristol Virginia passed away at the home of her daughter, Sharon, in Arlington, Va. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the age of 85. Sharon and her husband John provided loving and devoted care for Ceil during the last year of her life.
Ceil was born to the late Shirley and Harry Scher in Newark, N,J. She was married for 64 years to her childhood friend and high school sweetheart Bernard "Bernie" Separ who preceded her in death. Mom was a loving and devoted wife to Dad. She supported his move to Bristol in 1971 so that he could help start up the Reynolds Metals plant where he retired as Plant Manager in 1996. Mom was a loving homemaker but also worked as a mainframe computer processing assistant, bookkeeper, and office manager for various companies when she lived in N.J. and Bristol. Prior to retirement she worked as an Office Manager for Bristol Regional Hospital. Mom was also an accomplished watercolor artist. Her paintings are proudly displayed in the homes of family and friends.
Mom lived a life of exemplary kindness, generosity, optimism, and love. Her quiet, simple, unassuming nature belied her strength and courage. She was an inspiration to so many people but particularly her children. She is survived by her four children, Patricia Tolley of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Sharon Separ (John) of Arlington, Va.; Janet Stevens (Todd) of Bristol, Va.; and Michael Separ (Kimberly) of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by five adoring grandchildren, Derek Tolley of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Nicholas Stevens (Bridgett) of Chesapeake, Va.; Daniel Stevens (Lindsey) of Bristol, Va.; Jacob Zucker of Tel Aviv, Israel; and Samantha Zucker of Arlington, Va. She leaves behind nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Stuart Scher (Kathy) of Elizabeth, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth "BettyAnn" Separ Feniak, of Silver Spring, Md.; and a brother-in-law, Michael "Mickey" Separ (Kathy) of Charlotte, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
