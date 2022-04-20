Menu
Rodney McGhee
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Rodney McGhee

February 9, 1960 - April 18, 2022

WYTHEVILLE, Va.

Howard Zane "Rodney" McGhee Jr., age 62, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. He was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garland McGhee, Martha McGhee, Guy Martin, and Margaret Martin and his father-in-law, Vance Gross.

He was a dump truck driver with Salem Stone and thoroughly enjoyed his job. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, was an avid race fan and a huge college football fan.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Gross McGhee; parents, Howard McGhee Sr. and Dora Jane Martin McGhee; stepsons, Joseph Campbell and wife, Kristi, and Justin Campbell and wife, Anja; sister, Marsha McGhee Powley and husband, Todd; nephew, Benton Powley and wife, Breanne; niece, Erin Powley and fiancee, Tyler; step grandchildren, Isabella Grace Campbell and Isaac Waylon Campbell; mother-in-law, Mildred Gross; and his cat and dog, Ozzie and Kirby.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday April 22, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. Interment will follow in Walkers Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to services.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.
I’m still in shock as is the entire Radford area. Knew him since 1993 and he was always so very kind to everyone. Loved his animals and even when one was hit by a car, he’d get it and bury it. He’ll be missed by so very many people. RIP and fly high my awesome friend
Connie Morris Peterson
Friend
April 19, 2022
Prayers for you and your family!
Judy Taylor Olinger
Friend
April 19, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. May his smile and his laughter be remembered by his friends and family always.
Julie and Tony Costigan
Friend
April 19, 2022
Janet & family I’m so sorry for your loss. Know that each of you are in my thoughts and prayers. May our Lord & Savior lift each of you holding you closing giving you strength, comfort and peace today, tomorrow and all the days ahead. Hugs, thoughts, prayers & love
Cindy Poston Blevins
Acquaintance
April 19, 2022
