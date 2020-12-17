Menu
Barbara J. Durst
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Barbara J. Durst

November 15, 1926 – December 15, 2020

Barbara J. Durst, 94, of Lincoln, NE passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1926 in Lincoln NE to Arthur and Ila Bryant. She enjoyed traveling and going to her grandkids activities! She worked at Garner Industries until her retirement.

Survivors include her sons, Phil (Mary) Durst, Dale Durst, Jack (Roxane) Durst; grandchildren, Jenny Durst (Michael Hathcock), Ryan (Hali) Durst, Kate Durst, Joe Durst, Ashley (Nathan) Rutt, Garret Durst; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Crew, Benny and Charlie Durst. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carroll and sister, Betty.

The family would like to thank the staff at Seagren House Tabitha and Tabitha Hospice for the excellent care provided to Barbara. Private family services will be held. Memorials have been suggested to the Capital Humane Society.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 17, 2020.
Phil and Ryan So very sorry to hear of your mother - grandmothers passing. My deepest condolences.
Tom Epps
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Just seems 2020 wants to leave marks of sorrow and sadness right to the end. Hopefully we all have a wonderful future ahead and with any luck we all might all see 94.
Ken and Deb Young
December 18, 2020
Barb was one of the sweetest ladies I´ve ever met. My son George & her had a special bond, he called her his "Auction Grandma". I can see how so much of her strength and good quality´s has filtered down throughout her family, whom she was so proud of. She treated everyone like a friend. May she Rest In Peace.
T Brown
December 18, 2020
Phil... Sorry to read of Your Family's loss...
Robert L Swartz
December 18, 2020
To the entire Durst Family. Our deepest Sympathies go out to all of you. All of our thoughts & prayers are with you at this time of sorrow. As Christians we celebrate Barbara´s legacy, to our ultimate life long goal, eternal life with the Father and Our Savior Jesus.
Tom Dean
December 17, 2020
.... sorry for your loss. Mothers are great!!!
Bill Gauthier
December 17, 2020
Kids so sorry to hear of your loss, my thoughts and Prayers are with your family. God Bless you ALL.
Marty Roach
December 17, 2020
Barb was a bright light at Garner Industries! Her lovely manner and kindness made work easier for many. Our condolences go to her family.
John and Joan Neukirch
December 17, 2020
Dale - so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. May she Rest In Peace. Sending prayers for you and your family
Juli (Mayfield) Miller
December 17, 2020
