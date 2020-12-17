Barbara J. Durst

November 15, 1926 – December 15, 2020

Barbara J. Durst, 94, of Lincoln, NE passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1926 in Lincoln NE to Arthur and Ila Bryant. She enjoyed traveling and going to her grandkids activities! She worked at Garner Industries until her retirement.

Survivors include her sons, Phil (Mary) Durst, Dale Durst, Jack (Roxane) Durst; grandchildren, Jenny Durst (Michael Hathcock), Ryan (Hali) Durst, Kate Durst, Joe Durst, Ashley (Nathan) Rutt, Garret Durst; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Crew, Benny and Charlie Durst. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carroll and sister, Betty.

The family would like to thank the staff at Seagren House Tabitha and Tabitha Hospice for the excellent care provided to Barbara. Private family services will be held. Memorials have been suggested to the Capital Humane Society.