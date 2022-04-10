Eric William Schellpeper

April 25, 1989 - April 7, 2022

Eric William Schellpeper, of Lincoln passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, April 7th, at age 32, after battling cancer for almost a year. Commonly known as Dada, Uncle E, and Eric Church. He was born in Lincoln on April 25th, 1989. He graduated from East High School in 2007; where he played golf and tennis. He was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, proudly earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Eric earned an associate's degree in business at Southeast Community College in 2010. He worked in Customer Support, Computer Technology, and Sales.

Eric met his future wife Becca Evans in 2008. Eric and Becca were married on August 25th, 2018, at Wyuka Stables in Lincoln. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter Hazel on October 12th, 2020. They were proud of the two houses, family, and life they built together in Lincoln.

Eric is survived by his wife, Becca; daughter, Hazel; parents, Jeff and Kathy Schellpeper; brother, Andrew (Kristin) Schellpeper; nephews, Karson and Aaron; niece, Vayda all of Lincoln; grandmother, Faye Schellpeper of Stanton; parents-in-law, Jerry and Pam Evans of Crofton; sister-in-law, Breanne (Wyeth) Lynch; niece, Evelynn; nephew, Wallace of Sioux Falls, SD; brother-in-law, Tim (Alexandrea) Evans; nieces, Willa and Landry of Crofton; brother-in-law, Preston Evans and friend, Rachel Groth of Sioux Falls, SD; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Eric was preceded in death by his grandpa, Senator Stan Schellpeper of Stanton; and grandparents, Henry and Georgia Sanders of Lincoln.

Although Eric left us way too soon, he will live in our hearts forever.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with Interment at the Wyuka Cemetery. A Livestream will be available ten minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com/livestream. Visitation with family present will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com