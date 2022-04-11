Eric William Schellpeper

April 25, 1989 - April 7, 2022

Eric William Schellpeper, of Lincoln passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, April 7th, at age 32, after battling cancer for almost a year. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with Interment at the Wyuka Cemetery. A Livestream will be available ten minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com/livestream. Visitation with family present will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com