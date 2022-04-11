Menu
Eric William Schellpeper
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE
Eric William Schellpeper

April 25, 1989 - April 7, 2022

Eric William Schellpeper, of Lincoln passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, April 7th, at age 32, after battling cancer for almost a year. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with Interment at the Wyuka Cemetery. A Livestream will be available ten minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com/livestream. Visitation with family present will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Apr
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and sympathy to your family.
Trudy Schneckloth
April 10, 2022
So very sorry to all of the family of Eric.
David Springman
Family
April 10, 2022
