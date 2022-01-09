Kelly Brower Stranathan

June 8, 1978 - December 31, 2021

Kelly Brower Stranathan, 43, of Tulsa, OK passed away December 31, 2021. Born June 8, 1978 in Lincoln, NE to Mike & Deanna Stranathan. He graduated from Palmyra High School.

Kelly is survived by his parents Mike & Deanna; brother Shawn (wife, Valerie); niece Kaitlyn; nephew Dylan; grandfather Warren Harms; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial service 1 pm Saturday, (1/15/22) at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials to go to the Southwood Lutheran Church Mission Fund. Condolences/Livestream info: www.bmlfh.com