Kelly Brower Stranathan
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Kelly Brower Stranathan

June 8, 1978 - December 31, 2021

Kelly Brower Stranathan, 43, of Tulsa, OK passed away December 31, 2021. Born June 8, 1978 in Lincoln, NE to Mike & Deanna Stranathan. He graduated from Palmyra High School.

Kelly is survived by his parents Mike & Deanna; brother Shawn (wife, Valerie); niece Kaitlyn; nephew Dylan; grandfather Warren Harms; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial service 1 pm Saturday, (1/15/22) at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials to go to the Southwood Lutheran Church Mission Fund. Condolences/Livestream info: www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Kelly's family and loved ones! Kelly was always such a good and loyal friend!! He will be missed!!!
Nancy Hladik
Friend
January 19, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss! Kelly was always such a polite and kind young man with an amazing smile. You know that Janice thought the world of him also! Prayers for comfort through cherished memories.
Greg and Nancy Bouwens
Friend
January 13, 2022
We are so sad for your loss. Thoughts and prayers that you´ll find comfort and strength in the many wonderful memories you have. Warm hugs, Dave & Di
Dave and Diane Boatman
January 9, 2022
We offer our heartfelt sympathy to your whole family at the loss of Kelly. We will remember you all in our prayers!!
Wayne & Mary Lou Wiley
Friend
January 9, 2022
