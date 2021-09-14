Roberta "Bobbie" Samuel Myers

September 7, 2021

Roberta "Bobbie" Samuel Myers, of Lincoln was born on November 21, 1943 to Robert and Constance (Joseph) Samuel in San Mateo, California. She grew up in the Chicago suburbs of Lamont and Hinsdale and graduated from Hinsdale Township High School in 1961. Bobbie attended Beloit College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State University in 1965. She was united in marriage to Thomas P. Myers on January 23, 1965 at the Union Church of Hinsdale, U.C.C.

Bobbie taught second grade while Tom completed his graduate work at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and later went with him to Peru and Colombia for his research. After stops at Lehigh University and Indiana University, Tom, Bobbie, and son Phillip moved to Lincoln in 1975. Bobbie worked as a classroom aide at Beattie Elementary School and served as President of the Beattie PTO. She also taught sewing classes at Sew Creative and volunteered with Phil's Cub Scout Pack and Scout Troop 63.

While a graduate student at the University of Nebraska in the early 1980s, she served as a member of the Lincoln Public Schools Educational Equity Monitoring Group, LPS Superintendent's Parents Steering Committee, Director of the Lincoln Future Problem Solving Club, staff member and later Director of the Nebraska Scholars Institute, and Associate Director of the UNL Guidance Lab for Gifted and Talented. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa.

She earned her M.A. degree in educational psychology from UNL in 1984 and completed Ph.D coursework in that area. She also published several articles in the Journal of Counseling and Development. After a practicum year in Denver, Bobbie worked as a guidance counselor at Hawthorne Elementary School, Lincoln Northeast High School, and Lincoln Southwest High School, retiring in 2006.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Connie Samuel, former husband Tom Myers, brother in law Jack Telles, sister in law Lana Samuel, and dear friends Bob and Margaret Fuller. She is survived by her son Phil Myers (Kristin Ahlberg) of Alexandria, Virginia; grandson John Ahlberg Myers; brother Lee Samuel; brother Mark (Karen) Samuel; sister Linda Telles; nieces Tracy, Karen, Heather, Amanda, and Melanie; nephew Charles; and several great nieces and nephews.

Interment is at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, 5905 O St. Lincoln, 68510