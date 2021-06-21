Menu
Richard Riessland
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Richard L. Riessland, 76, of Pleasanton died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Jun
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Pleasanton, NE
We have you in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Blessings to you all. Peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Dave and Deb Irwin
June 24, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to the family
Doug Dobish
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Never forget all the pranks and the onerous he was good at. Love how he laughed and made everyone laugh. He will be truly missed. Our hearts go out to the family and families involved. God Bless you all!
Marc and Jacki
Friend
June 22, 2021
So sorry for you n families loss We enjoyed chatting with him about his ride similar to ours
Chuck and Scooter Morse
Friend
June 21, 2021
