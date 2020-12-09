Michael W. Gregg, 29, of Overland Park, Kan., formerly of Kearney, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the KPC Promise Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the LexChristian Church in Lexington with Pastor Tyler Wilterding, officiating. Face coverings are recommended at the funeral service as well as Michael Militia Shirts, casual attire or camo clothing. The service will be live-steamed via the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 from 5 -7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Hom e in Lexington.

Interment with military honors will be in the Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

Michael was born Nov. 16, 1991 in Yankton, S.D., to Michael R. Gregg and Jennifer Strickland. The family lived in Ponca, Lexington, Holdrege, Overton and then moved to Kearney in 2007. Michael joined the Army at the age of seventeen and graduated from Kearney High school in 2010.

Michael was united in marriage to Holly Christensen on May 25, 2014 in Julesburg, Colo. The couple would later divorce.

Michael served his country in Kuwait and Qatar as well as being with the Honor Guard for many military funerals. He earned the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Medal, National Defense Medal, War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal. He was the Co of the Nebraska A.P. III%. After his deployment Michael was injured in an atv accident on May 11, 2019 which prevented him from leaving on another deployment.

Michael lived life to the fullest and even with his injuries maintained a positive attitude. He wanted to become a police officer.

Michael enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with Eraleigh and his nieces and nephews.

Michael is survived by his mother, Jennifer and husband Mike McIntire of Overland Park, Kan.; step-father, Rich and wife Tammy Kresser of Kearney, son, Colton Meyer of Hastings and daughter, Eraleigh Gregg of Franklin; one brother, Nathan Kresser and fiancé Sierra Mohlman of Kearney; two sisters, Briana and husband Zackery Reinick of Elm Creek and Ryann and husband Brandon Barber of Kearney; grandmothers, Vicki Miller of Elm Creek and Richard and wife Jan Strickland of Arvada, Colo., Ruth Kresser of Kearney; Great grandfather, Glen Robinson of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Addilynn Reinick, Hadleigh Reinick, Ava Mohlman, Kayden Baker, Ayrahbella Barber and Josiah Barber; aunts and uncles, Glen (Lara) Strickland of Holdrege, Michael Miller of Odessa, Amy (Tom) Kelly of Kearney, Chrystal (Ritch) Blythe of Overton, Jody (Paul) Reyes of Sterling, Colo., Tom (Kathy) Robinson of Johnson Lake, Dan (Linda) Robinson of Hyannis, Mark (Peggy) Gregg of Ponca, Carol (Norman) Tramp of Crofton, Dan (Bonnie) Ryan of Jackson, Neb. and Jerri Gregg of Wayne, Mike (Tami) Lans of Stanford, Joe (Julie) Kresser of Stanford.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael Roy Gregg, grandparents: Rita Robinson, James Miller, Cletus Kresser and Rose and Willard Gregg, cousins: DJ Anderson and Lucas Lans.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.



Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.