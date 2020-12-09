Michael W. Gregg, 29, of Overland Park, Kan., formerly of Kearney, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the KPC Promise Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the LexChristian Church in Lexington with Pastor Tyler Wilterding, officiating. Face coverings are recommended at the funeral service as well as Michael Militia Shirts, casual attire or camo clothing. The service will be live-steamed via the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 from 5 -7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Hom e in Lexington. Interment with military honors will be in the Robb Cemetery south of Lexington. Michael was born Nov. 16, 1991 in Yankton, S.D., to Michael R. Gregg and Jennifer Strickland. The family lived in Ponca, Lexington, Holdrege, Overton and then moved to Kearney in 2007. Michael joined the Army at the age of seventeen and graduated from Kearney High school in 2010. Michael was united in marriage to Holly Christensen on May 25, 2014 in Julesburg, Colo. The couple would later divorce. Michael served his country in Kuwait and Qatar as well as being with the Honor Guard for many military funerals. He earned the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Medal, National Defense Medal, War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal. He was the Co of the Nebraska A.P. III%. After his deployment Michael was injured in an atv accident on May 11, 2019 which prevented him from leaving on another deployment. Michael lived life to the fullest and even with his injuries maintained a positive attitude. He wanted to become a police officer. Michael enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with Eraleigh and his nieces and nephews. Michael is survived by his mother, Jennifer and husband Mike McIntire of Overland Park, Kan.; step-father, Rich and wife Tammy Kresser of Kearney, son, Colton Meyer of Hastings and daughter, Eraleigh Gregg of Franklin; one brother, Nathan Kresser and fiancé Sierra Mohlman of Kearney; two sisters, Briana and husband Zackery Reinick of Elm Creek and Ryann and husband Brandon Barber of Kearney; grandmothers, Vicki Miller of Elm Creek and Richard and wife Jan Strickland of Arvada, Colo., Ruth Kresser of Kearney; Great grandfather, Glen Robinson of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Addilynn Reinick, Hadleigh Reinick, Ava Mohlman, Kayden Baker, Ayrahbella Barber and Josiah Barber; aunts and uncles, Glen (Lara) Strickland of Holdrege, Michael Miller of Odessa, Amy (Tom) Kelly of Kearney, Chrystal (Ritch) Blythe of Overton, Jody (Paul) Reyes of Sterling, Colo., Tom (Kathy) Robinson of Johnson Lake, Dan (Linda) Robinson of Hyannis, Mark (Peggy) Gregg of Ponca, Carol (Norman) Tramp of Crofton, Dan (Bonnie) Ryan of Jackson, Neb. and Jerri Gregg of Wayne, Mike (Tami) Lans of Stanford, Joe (Julie) Kresser of Stanford. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael Roy Gregg, grandparents: Rita Robinson, James Miller, Cletus Kresser and Rose and Willard Gregg, cousins: DJ Anderson and Lucas Lans. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
Michael was friends with my son Nick. Mike was the kind of friend that was always there for him no matter what. No judgements just a heart as big as ever. Big Hearted, Hero, Friend, Warrior.....And now our Angel.
Kim Panowicz
Friend
December 10, 2020
Michael was such a great kid. He always had a huge smile on his face. Spent many ATs with him, hard working kid. When it was time to work he worked but when it was play time he would always make sure everyone was having a good time. I regret never making it up to see him.. he will be missed by SO MANY.. R.I.P Spc Gregg
SSG Johnson, Cordelia (retired)
December 9, 2020
Prayers for the family
Anita Greeley
December 8, 2020
Mike was such a great man with a caring soul for everyone. Heaven has gained another angel. Condolences to the family. I will be praying for you.
Kay Babl
Friend
December 8, 2020
Although I never got the chance to meet you. I heard nothing but great things about you! Thank you for your service to our country. Love and Prayers to your family and friends ❤❤
Lou Ann
December 8, 2020
You brought so much joy to everyone around you. Thank you, for your service to our country. Many prayers to all of the family.
Knox & Sheila Adams
Family
December 8, 2020
Sweet Michael you will be missed so much by many! You have given us so much love an happiness! God has gained 2 special angels you an DJ. Prayers for God to continue to help us find peace, an stayed focused on all the memories an joy you have given us! Love you!!
Grandma
December 8, 2020
R.I.P My Little Husker Buddy ❤ ( Twig ) ( Sterling Colo.)
December 8, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Michael's passing. I remember him as a little boy swimming in our apt. complex pool and him running around with the other kids while playing softball with his mom and aunt Amy. What a beautiful spirit he had, and those eyes and smile! I appreciate his service to our Country and I am praying for all of his family members, that GOD will bring comfort during the difficult days... also, that the beautiful times and memories will be of comfort as well.
Lisa Romeo
Friend
December 8, 2020
Miss you little mike
Thomas Robinson
Family
December 8, 2020
Michael will be missed by many. He was such a sweetheart. Heaven has gained another angel.
Jerri Gregg
Family
December 8, 2020
Michael would light up the room when he walked in, he gave the best hugs and had the greatest smile. I will miss you terribly and love you dearly. Rest peacefully in God’s arms until we meet again. Dear Heavenly Father give comfort and peace to those that are left to mourn Michael’s passing ❤
Jody Reyes
Family
December 8, 2020
He will be missed but never forgotten, he always greeted me with a smile and a hello mom.
One of my favorites..... prayers and hugs to the family.