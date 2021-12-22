Nara, Julie (Ling Sioe-Li)

MADISON - Julie Nara (Ling Sioe-Li), age 87, passed away peacefully at home amongst family on Dec. 3, 2021. She was born on Feb. 15, 1934, in Jakarta, Indonesia, to Ling Yin-Chen and Oen Yu-Mei. During World War II, Julie's father was interned by the Japanese forces occupying Java.

She married Budi (Tan Hok-Seng) on Feb. 15, 1960. They had a wonderful 61 years of marriage. In 1967, the Indonesian government forced the ethnic Chinese to change their names. She was trilingual, speaking Dutch, Indonesian, and English.

In 1973, Julie and the children flew to the U.S., where they were reunited with Budi. They came to the U.S. after the turbulent years of the 1960s in Indonesia to create a better life.

She received a Sarjana degree from the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Indonesia in Bogor (now Institut Pertanian Bogor), and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in entomology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Julie worked at the Wisconsin DATCP, where she was a pioneer and the first female entomologist in her bureau. She retired in January 2000 after more than 20 years with the agency.

She enjoyed traveling to the National Parks, reading, and volunteering at the Madison Public Library. Budi and Julie were avid gardeners, and their garden was admired by all who passed it. She greatly valued the friendships she had within her neighborhood.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and sister. She is survived by daughters, Ariane Nara of Lake Mills, Wis., and Zatuilla Nara (John Hensley) of Jefferson City, Mo.; son, Dennis Nara (Pamela Lowe) of Arvada, Colo.; and three grandchildren, Sami Nara, Ian Nara, and Jacqueline Hensley. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Julie was cremated. Next year, a celebration of life will take place in Madison, Wis. In lieu of flowers and in reflection of her generosity of spirit, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in her memory.